Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,901 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts accounts for 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.98% of Advance Auto Parts worth $128,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 39.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 24.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAP. Bank of America upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $224.52. 1,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,328. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.15 and a 52 week high of $243.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.70.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

