Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Frontline stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Frontline by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 248,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Frontline by 297.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 178,997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Frontline by 44.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Frontline by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Frontline by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,188 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

