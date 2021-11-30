Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 125.6% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FUPBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. 74,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,654. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

