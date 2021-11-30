FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) CFO Sells $55,440.00 in Stock

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FCEL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 18,035,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,921,170. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 4.66. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 186,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 164,185 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.