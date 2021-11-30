Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.000-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.20 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

FLGT stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.27. 8,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,841. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.00. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $189.89.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total transaction of $57,234.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,745,745.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,087 shares of company stock worth $295,054. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Fulgent Genetics worth $18,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

