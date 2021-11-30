Furucombo (COMBO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $321,834.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001035 BTC on exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $321,834.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00063583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00071686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00094479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,521.49 or 0.07864432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,500.74 or 1.00013725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,430,760 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

