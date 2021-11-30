Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Furukawa Electric stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Furukawa Electric has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.67.

A number of research firms have commented on FUWAY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Furukawa Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Furukawa Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

