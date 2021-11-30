FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,666.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

