FY2021 EPS Estimates for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Cut by Analyst

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clarus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.29) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($6.82). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.38) EPS.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRXT. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

CRXT stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.