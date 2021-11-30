FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Mesoblast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MESO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

MESO opened at $6.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $783.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.26. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 994.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

