Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Gordon Fretwell Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,800 shares in the company, valued at C$114,800.

Shares of GAU stock opened at C$0.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.18. The company has a market cap of C$211.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$1.84.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GAU shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Galiano Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.15.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.