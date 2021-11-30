Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is currently -190.00%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

