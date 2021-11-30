Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 231.0% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of GHAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,982. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the third quarter worth $63,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the third quarter worth $169,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter worth $183,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 194.0% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 77.4% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 33,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

