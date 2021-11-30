General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for approximately 3.4% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Mills by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in General Mills by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after buying an additional 1,393,030 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after buying an additional 1,260,425 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,181. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.81. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

