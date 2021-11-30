General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 94.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 73,986 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,399,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,396,763 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

