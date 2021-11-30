Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 15,440 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Genesis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 0.9% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $28,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 361,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 578.0% during the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 123,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average is $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

