Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Up 351.3% in November

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 351.3% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GNMSF opened at $391.42 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $299.08 and a one year high of $500.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $436.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.03.
About Genmab A/S
