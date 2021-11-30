Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

G stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. 17,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,292. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66. Genpact has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

G has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.80.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 26.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3,776.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genpact by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

