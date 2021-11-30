GeoDB Price Reaches $0.0380 on Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, GeoDB has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a market cap of $1.37 million and $15,019.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00045378 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00235851 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00088773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 349,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,035,915 coins. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

