Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,261 Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADIL. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 370,238 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADIL opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.50. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research boosted their price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

