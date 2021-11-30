Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 35,781 Shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evoke Pharma were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Evoke Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evoke Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 43.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 219,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 18.7% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 268,072 shares during the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.98. Evoke Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.35.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 713.67% and a negative return on equity of 238.23%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

