Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,623 HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Get HumanCo Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HumanCo Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for HumanCo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HumanCo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.