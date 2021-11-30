Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 17,190 Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,190 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greene County Bancorp were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 128.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

GCBC stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $286.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.41. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $38.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

Greene County Bancorp Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

