Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

BDL opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.80. Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Profile

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.