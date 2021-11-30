Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $239,000 Position in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 41,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in HEXO by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HEXO. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

HEXO stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $349.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEXO Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

