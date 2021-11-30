German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,190 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.38. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

