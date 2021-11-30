GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Shares Down 4.8%

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €35.30 ($40.11) and last traded at €36.50 ($41.48). Approximately 127,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.35 ($43.58).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.85. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.71.

GFT Technologies Company Profile (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.