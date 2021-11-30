Gifto (GTO) Market Cap Hits $42.50 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Gifto has a market cap of $42.50 million and $8.87 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0552 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00045076 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00236615 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00088630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

