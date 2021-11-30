Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of DNA opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,054,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $912,171,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $83,481,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

