Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gitlab.

Get Gitlab alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. Cowen began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $100.02 on Friday. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gitlab (GTLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.