Givaudan’s (GVDNY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GVDNY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Givaudan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

Givaudan stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,234. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $102.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.46.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

