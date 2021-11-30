Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of GJNSY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 530. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.6199 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.
