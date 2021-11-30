Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of GJNSY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 530. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.6199 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

GJNSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pareto Securities cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.