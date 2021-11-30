Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Short Interest Update

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLAPF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Glanbia stock remained flat at $$14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

