Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.23

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.23 and last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 1857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.01.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.83.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,242 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17,470.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,408,000 after acquiring an additional 668,934 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth $20,746,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth $18,778,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

