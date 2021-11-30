Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,789,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,456,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 159,432 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,705,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,998,000.

DIV opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05.

