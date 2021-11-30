Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the October 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 915.7% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 159,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period.

Shares of MILN opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

