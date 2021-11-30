goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities began coverage on goeasy in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Shares of EHMEF stock opened at $145.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.73 and its 200-day moving average is $142.00. goeasy has a 52 week low of $67.93 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

