Gold Poker (GPKR) Market Cap Reaches $12,041.47

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $12,041.47 and approximately $2.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00063608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00072273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00094682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,423.61 or 0.07727364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,250.70 or 1.00008066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

