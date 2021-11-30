Golden Goose Hits Market Cap of $258,402.27 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $258,402.27 and approximately $60,528.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00066627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00071670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00094485 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,615.58 or 0.08081836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,149.97 or 1.00069049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021856 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.