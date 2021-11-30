GoldFund Price Up 100.1% Over Last 7 Days (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 100.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a market cap of $177,929.65 and $36.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005559 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000166 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

