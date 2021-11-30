Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 10,100 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Probabilities Fund Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 40,990 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UDOW opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.34.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

