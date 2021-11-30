Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.68% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPVI. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter valued at about $5,826,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter valued at about $975,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth about $351,000.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI).

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.