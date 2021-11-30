Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,964 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,647,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 362,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 282,357 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $7,606,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 361,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $2,879,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $18,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,310,000 shares of company stock worth $31,123,200 over the last three months.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

