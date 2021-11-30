Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in National Research were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in National Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Research stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.13. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 24.96%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,503,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,503. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

