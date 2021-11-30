Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $1.39 Million in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPVI. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter valued at about $975,000.

Shares of IPVI opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

