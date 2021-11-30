Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of SPHD opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.24. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

