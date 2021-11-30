Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Kadant worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,394,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

In other Kadant news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total transaction of $976,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total value of $5,542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,910 shares of company stock worth $11,001,835. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

KAI opened at $236.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.89. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.29 and a 12-month high of $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.