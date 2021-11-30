Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 167,457 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167,457 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Verastem were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Verastem by 61.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the second quarter worth $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the second quarter worth $77,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Verastem in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSTM shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

