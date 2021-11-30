Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,592. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.62.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.
