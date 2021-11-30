Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,592. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golub Capital BDC stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

