Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $254.83 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

